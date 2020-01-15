Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $94,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 954,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.49. 1,049,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

