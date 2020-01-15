Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 12,430,000 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEET remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 885,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $393.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEET has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.