Megacoin Price Tops $0.0017 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $67,173.00 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00654828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,418,875 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

