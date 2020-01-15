Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 116,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 218,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

