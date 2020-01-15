Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $66,936.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00045046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kraken and IDEX. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

