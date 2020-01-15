Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,625.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $435,744.00 and approximately $3,625.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000672 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

