Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. 3,755,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

