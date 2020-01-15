Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.55. 6,717,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

