Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.07 ($121.01).

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

FRA:MRK opened at €115.10 ($133.84) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.15.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

