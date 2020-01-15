Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 71,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. Meredith has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.