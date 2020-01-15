Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBSB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $8,931,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,805,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 253.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 71,168 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $701,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.57. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

