Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 572,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

MACK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,600. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

