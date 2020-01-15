MESG Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One MESG token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex. MESG has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $3.30 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MESG has traded up 198.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,314,142 tokens. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MESG is mesg.com.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

