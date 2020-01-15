Metadium Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Metadium has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $148,186.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

