Metal Achieves Market Cap of $14.20 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Tidex, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.