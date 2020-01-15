MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Achieves $159,450.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $159,450.00 and approximately $22,915.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

