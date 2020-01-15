Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004185 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $28.44 million and $1.56 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.01892691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00085502 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,393,537 coins and its circulating supply is 77,393,433 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitfinex, CoinBene, RightBTC, QBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

