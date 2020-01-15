Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €13.30 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €13.30 ($15.47) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.16 ($16.46).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €13.45 ($15.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 million and a PE ratio of -38.76. Metro has a 12-month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

