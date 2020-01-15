Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

MCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

