M&G (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

M&G (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price target on M&G from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON VTY traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,303 ($17.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,333,728 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. M&G has a one year low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

About M&G

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

