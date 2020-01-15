MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $284,569.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 579,598 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 264.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

