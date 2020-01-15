MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MGM stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,857. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Nomura boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

