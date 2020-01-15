MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0028 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $206,831.00 and $7,860.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 350,386,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,084,666 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

