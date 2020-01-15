Michael A. Osier Sells 22,568 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $927,319.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,692,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael A. Osier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,293. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 459.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

