Michael Parini Sells 2,125 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total value of $481,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $943,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,005,306.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.15. 1,723,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.