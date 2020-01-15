Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139,575 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.60% of Michaels Companies worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $573,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,346,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIK. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 1,662,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,524. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

