Michel Cusson Réal Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36.

Michel Cusson Réal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total value of C$203,550.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michel Cusson Réal purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$144,250.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.58 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.54. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.06.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

