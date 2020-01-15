MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $5,310.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

