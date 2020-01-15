Micromines Market Cap Hits $27,744.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. Micromines has a total market cap of $27,744.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Crex24 and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

