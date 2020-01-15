Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sabal Trust CO’s Largest Position

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The company has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

