Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

