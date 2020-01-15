Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Middleby worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter worth about $104,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 254.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,403 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Middleby stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

