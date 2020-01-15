Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$37,820.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,615,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,589,428.38.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.15. The company had a trading volume of 926,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.93. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$22.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.