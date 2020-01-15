Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $252,788.00 and approximately $5,271.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

