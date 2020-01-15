MineBee Market Cap Reaches $56.17 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, MineBee has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market cap of $56.17 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.