Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Earns Media Impact Score of 1.20

Media headlines about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

