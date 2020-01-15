Minereum Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $71,443.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Minereum has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,879,758 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.