Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $102,639.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

