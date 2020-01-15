MinexCoin Achieves Market Cap of $250,435.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $250,435.00 and approximately $45,644.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03533287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00201384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027559 BTC.

999 (999) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128601 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,522,648 coins and its circulating supply is 6,131,277 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

