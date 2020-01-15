MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0007 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $121,971.00 and $6.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 526,016,299 coins and its circulating supply is 176,015,522 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

