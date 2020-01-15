MIR COIN Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.98 million and $2.62 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

