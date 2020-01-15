Mirai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,409.00 and $429.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00152711 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.