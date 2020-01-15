Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 425 ($5.59).

MAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 417 ($5.49). The company had a trading volume of 349,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.60. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 76 shares of company stock valued at $33,630 over the last three months.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.