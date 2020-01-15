Mizuho Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Neutral

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 1,684,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 1,415,051 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $9,699,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 393,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

