Mizuho Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $145.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

MAA stock opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

