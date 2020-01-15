Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $140.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

MCK opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

