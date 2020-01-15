Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Moelis & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,866 shares of company stock worth $3,728,179. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.