Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Update

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 49.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

