Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.64.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 23.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 23.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 35,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,526. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

