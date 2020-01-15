Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.65 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

MNTA stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,133,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,495. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.